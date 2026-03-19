CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Decreased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CRWD opened at $435.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Key CrowdStrike News

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CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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