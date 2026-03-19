Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7,570.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312,663 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of PTC worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in PTC by 2,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

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PTC Stock Down 2.6%

PTC stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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