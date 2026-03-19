Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Up 21.8% – Here’s Why

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.80 and last traded at GBX 353.31. 1,737,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,527,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Raspberry Pi from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

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Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.14.

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider Eben Upton CBE bought 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, for a total transaction of £59,422.17. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 71,927 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,838. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Raspberry Pi

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

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