Icon Plc $ICLR is Wgi Dm LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wgi Dm LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267,888 shares during the period. Icon comprises about 0.0% of Wgi Dm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wgi Dm LLC owned 1.58% of Icon worth $223,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 739.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,755 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,639,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 983,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $211.00. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Icon

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Further Reading

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