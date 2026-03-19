Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 467.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Intel Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Melius Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

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Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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