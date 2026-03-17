Grok (GROK) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Grok (GROK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Grok has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $320.73 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grok has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Grok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s launch date was November 4th, 2023. Grok’s total supply is 6,594,615,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1995220435558932482. Grok’s official website is grokoneth.meme. The Reddit community for Grok is https://reddit.com/r/grokmemeculture and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (grokoneth.meme) (GROK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok (grokoneth.meme) has a current supply of 6,594,615,419.056528 with 6,318,891,419.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok (grokoneth.meme) is 0.00050456 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $282,141.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grokoneth.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

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