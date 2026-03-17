Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,269,919 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 12th total of 3,412,711 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,046,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,046,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.94 and a current ratio of 21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.87.

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Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($19.88) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 7,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $463,593.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,826.21. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 13,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $833,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,383.04. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,948. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after buying an additional 828,248 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $51,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $42,252,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,794,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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