Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $578.40 and last traded at $574.7230, with a volume of 74846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $574.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.05 and its 200-day moving average is $454.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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