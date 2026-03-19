CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $22.54 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 236,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 173,577 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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