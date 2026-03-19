Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 1202146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Itafos Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Itafos

In other news, Director Stephen Lawrence Shapiro bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,354 shares in the company, valued at C$240,807.84. The trade was a 17.13% increase in their position. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid. It also owns interests in the Farim, a phosphate mine project situated in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; Araxá, a rare earth element and niobium mine and extraction plant project that is situated in Minas Gerais, Brazil; Arraias, an integrated phosphate fertilizer project located in Tocantins, Brazil; and Santana, an integrated phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

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