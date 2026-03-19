Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Issues Earnings Results

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Giftify had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 56.95%.

Giftify Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Giftify has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Giftify

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Giftify stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Giftify worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Giftify Company Profile

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Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

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