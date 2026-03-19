Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 11.80%.
Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance
PFHO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.10. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile
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