Diploma (LON:DPLM) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,019.52 and last traded at GBX 5,925. Approximately 2,896,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,720,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,350 price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,634.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Stock Up 0.5%

Insider Activity at Diploma

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,451.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,421.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,645 per share, for a total transaction of £19,870.40. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,615 per share, with a total value of £28,075. Insiders have bought a total of 1,262 shares of company stock worth $6,995,830 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

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