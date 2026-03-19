American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.2650, with a volume of 22522924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

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American Noble Gas Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

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Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Further Reading

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