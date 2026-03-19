Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.5251, with a volume of 39308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.5434.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGGY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 3.4%

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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