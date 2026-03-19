Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,311,103 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 12th total of 1,134,054 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 827,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $786.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70.

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Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGBD

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $49,687.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,275.64. The trade was a 44.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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