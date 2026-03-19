Stance Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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