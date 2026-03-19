D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $137.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.