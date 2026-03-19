GM Advisory Group LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,781 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

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Positive Sentiment: Citigroup started coverage with a “Buy” and a $17 price target, signaling institutional support and suggesting significant upside from current levels. Benzinga Coverage Note

Citigroup started coverage with a “Buy” and a $17 price target, signaling institutional support and suggesting significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel reiterated a $17 12-month price target after Lucid’s March investor day, showing at least some sell-side confidence that the company’s strategy could translate into higher long-term value. Wall Street Price Target Update

Stifel reiterated a $17 12-month price target after Lucid’s March investor day, showing at least some sell-side confidence that the company’s strategy could translate into higher long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a new midsize EV platform intended to underpin three models (Cosmos, Earth and Lunar robotaxi concept) with a target starting price under $50,000 — a potential route to higher-volume, more affordable EVs if execution meets targets. Benzinga Product/Strategy Note

Management outlined a new midsize EV platform intended to underpin three models (Cosmos, Earth and Lunar robotaxi concept) with a target starting price under $50,000 — a potential route to higher-volume, more affordable EVs if execution meets targets. Positive Sentiment: Lucid announced a first European dealer partnership in Germany (Wackenhut) to launch sales and service — a tangible step toward international expansion and improving distribution/service footprint. PR Newswire Dealer Partnership

Lucid announced a first European dealer partnership in Germany (Wackenhut) to launch sales and service — a tangible step toward international expansion and improving distribution/service footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Lucid leadership spoke at Bank of America’s Global Automotive Summit, increasing visibility with institutional investors but with no new financial guidance announced. PR Newswire Summit Participation

Lucid leadership spoke at Bank of America’s Global Automotive Summit, increasing visibility with institutional investors but with no new financial guidance announced. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentaries note “mixed signals” from Lucid: credible tech and product roadmaps but uncertain near-term production and margins. These narratives are keeping investor attention but not resolving execution questions. Kalkine Media Analysis

Coverage and commentaries note “mixed signals” from Lucid: credible tech and product roadmaps but uncertain near-term production and margins. These narratives are keeping investor attention but not resolving execution questions. Negative Sentiment: Short-term share weakness: coverage noted LCID fell more than the market today, reflecting investor caution after recent announcements and ongoing volatility. Zacks Market Move

Short-term share weakness: coverage noted LCID fell more than the market today, reflecting investor caution after recent announcements and ongoing volatility. Negative Sentiment: Major concerns persist around rising operating costs, high cash burn, heavy debt (high D/E) and very low production volumes — these factors could pressure near-term profitability and require additional capital. Zacks Investor Day Caveats

Major concerns persist around rising operating costs, high cash burn, heavy debt (high D/E) and very low production volumes — these factors could pressure near-term profitability and require additional capital. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles referencing “Lucid Group” coverage (e.g., board appointment of a former Pfizer R&D leader) relate to a different company in healthcare services and are not about Lucid Motors (LCID); these are likely noise for LCID investors. Yahoo — Different Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.6%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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