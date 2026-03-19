iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 4th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after purchasing an additional 939,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after purchasing an additional 201,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

IVV stock opened at $662.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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