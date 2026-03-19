First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 17,161 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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