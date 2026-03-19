Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $95.38

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.3846.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 287.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Workiva by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.