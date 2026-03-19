Methode Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

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Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $188.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1,027.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

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Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company’s product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

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