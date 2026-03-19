XOMA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMAP stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. XOMA has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

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About XOMA

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XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMAP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages proprietary antibody-generation technologies—including ribosome display and phage display—to identify and optimize human monoclonal antibodies with high specificity and favorable pharmacological profiles.

Its lead clinical program is an interleukin-1 beta modulator being evaluated in patients with rare and severe inflammatory conditions.

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