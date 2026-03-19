Tevis Investment Management Purchases New Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3%

IEX stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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