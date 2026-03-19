Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,790 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $330.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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