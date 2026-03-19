Petix & Botte Co Has $433,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $208.47 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day moving average of $224.84. The firm has a market cap of $368.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key AbbVie News

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AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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