Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLDE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Slide Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLDE

Slide Insurance Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SLDE stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Slide Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Slide Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $4,489,354.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,460,863 shares in the company, valued at $733,577,443.17. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shannon Lucas sold 23,884 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $444,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,609,041 shares in the company, valued at $29,912,072.19. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,559.

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $2,667,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,229,000.

Key Slide Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus price target implies roughly 36% upside, which could support the stock if earnings revisions continue to trend upward. Zacks Analyst Note

Wall Street consensus price target implies roughly 36% upside, which could support the stock if earnings revisions continue to trend upward. Neutral Sentiment: Recent third?party comparative write?ups (head?to?head analyses) discuss SLDE versus peers; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock by itself. Comparative Analysis

Recent third?party comparative write?ups (head?to?head analyses) discuss SLDE versus peers; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: CEO Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares on March 16 at ~$18.13 (~$4.12M), a ~0.58% reduction in his stake — large insider disposition that can signal near?term selling pressure. SEC Filing (3/16)

CEO Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares on March 16 at ~$18.13 (~$4.12M), a ~0.58% reduction in his stake — large insider disposition that can signal near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CEO Bruce Lucas sold an additional 98,716 shares on March 17 at ~$18.44 (~$1.82M), further reducing his position and adding short?term headline risk. SEC Filing (3/17)

CEO Bruce Lucas sold an additional 98,716 shares on March 17 at ~$18.44 (~$1.82M), further reducing his position and adding short?term headline risk. Negative Sentiment: COO Shannon Lucas executed two small sales (22,500 on March 16 at ~$18.13 and 9,763 on March 17 at ~$18.44), modestly trimming her stake and contributing to the selling narrative. SEC Filings (COO)

COO Shannon Lucas executed two small sales (22,500 on March 16 at ~$18.13 and 9,763 on March 17 at ~$18.44), modestly trimming her stake and contributing to the selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 28,212 shares on March 17 at ~$18.35, another insider sale that may amplify investor concern about near?term liquidity or personal tax planning. SEC Filing (Director)

Slide Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slide Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slide Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.