Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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