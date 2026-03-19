Groupama Asset Managment Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,168 shares of company stock worth $3,527,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO
Cisco Systems News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and sizable AI infrastructure demand — Cisco reported fiscal Q2 results that topped expectations, with subscription revenue reaching ~51% of sales and AI infrastructure orders from webscale customers above $2.1B, strengthening the revenue mix and investor thesis around AI-driven networking demand. How Cisco’s AI Infrastructure Orders and NVIDIA Alliance Could Shape Cisco Systems (CSCO) Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA partnership — Cisco expanded its Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA to accelerate secure, end?to?end AI deployments from cloud to edge, which can shorten customer deployment timelines and deepen Cisco’s share of AI infrastructure spend. Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA Makes AI Easier to Deploy and Secure, Anywhere Organizations Need It
- Positive Sentiment: 400G Optical alliance participation — Cisco joined a 400G Optical Multi?Source Agreement (with Broadcom, NVIDIA, etc.) to drive standards and interoperability for next?gen AI data center networks, reinforcing its role with cloud and hyperscale customers. Cisco’s 400G Alliance Ties AI Data Centers To Valuation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” and noted investors such as Ken Fisher’s fund continue to hold or highlight Cisco as a long?term position, providing sentiment support. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Billionaire Ken Fisher Reignites Interest in Long-Term Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and product commentary — Multiple outlets and analysts are highlighting Cisco’s AI product pipeline and NVIDIA tie?ups; these are supportive but may already be priced in, so near?term upside depends on continued order flow and execution. CSCO Taps NVIDIA to Drive Secure AI at the Edge: More Upside Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — At ~4.95x price?to?sales and with a strong AI narrative baked in, some commentary flags Cisco as relatively expensive in the near term, which can prompt profit?taking despite the operational beat. Cisco is Overvalued at 4.95X PS: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
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