Groupama Asset Managment Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,168 shares of company stock worth $3,527,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. President Capital decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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