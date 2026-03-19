10,386 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF Acquired by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $66.66 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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