Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 4.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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