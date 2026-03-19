iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is TD Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $662.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.19 and its 200 day moving average is $679.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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