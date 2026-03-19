WBI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $308.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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