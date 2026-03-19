33,071 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Purchased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 794.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

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iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $170.81 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $189.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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