Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,374,000. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 5.1% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,956.92.

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Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,203.78 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,068.67 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,581.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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