27,563 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Purchased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,344,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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