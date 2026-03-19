WBI Investments LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Reliance, Inc. $RS

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Reliance by 1,926.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Reliance by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:RS opened at $296.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $365.59. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.40 and a 200-day moving average of $297.49.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Reliance’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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