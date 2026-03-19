Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,525 Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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