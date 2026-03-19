Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

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iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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