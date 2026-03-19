Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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