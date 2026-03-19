Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.62 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 673,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,579 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 207.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,372,000.

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First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

FTLS stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $72.39.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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