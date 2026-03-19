Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

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Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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