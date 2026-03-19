WBI Investments LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $782.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.21.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.