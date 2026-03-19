Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Announces Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

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Crimson Wine Group, Inc is a U.S.-based premium wine company that acquires, manages and markets a diversified portfolio of estate vineyards and wineries. Founded in 1999 by Bill Paladino as a winery management and marketing platform, the company went public in 2012 and operates under the OTCMKTS ticker CWGL. Its core business centers on producing small-lot, high-quality wines and offering hospitality experiences at its owned and partner-operated properties.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple appellations in California and Oregon, including Napa Valley, Sonoma Coast and the Willamette Valley.

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