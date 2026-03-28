Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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