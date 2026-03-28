Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Timken were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Timken by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Timken

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

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