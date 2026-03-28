75,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $561,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,044,000 after buying an additional 4,538,007 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 53,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,056,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,974,000 after buying an additional 4,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,274,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,413 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DraftKings News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $26.00 target price on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

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DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $163,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,560. The trade was a 16.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,495 shares of company stock worth $14,166,700. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

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