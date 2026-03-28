75,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $561,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,044,000 after buying an additional 4,538,007 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 53,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,056,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,974,000 after buying an additional 4,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,274,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,413 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ESPN account?linking could expand customer access and cross?sell opportunities, a strategic positive that may boost long?term revenue if adoption scales. How Will DraftKings (DKNG) Benefit From ESPN Account Linking
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street consensus remains an average “Buy,” but coverage appears optimistic; analysts’ ratings can influence flows yet may not reflect near?term legal/regulatory risk. Wall Street Analysts Think DraftKings (DKNG) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Neutral Sentiment: Educational/how?to pieces and buy guides increase retail visibility but are unlikely to move the stock materially versus the regulatory/legal headlines. How to Buy DraftKings Stock (DKNG) in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of a bipartisan Senate bill targeting loosely regulated prediction markets have hit sentiment — the bill raises regulatory risk for DraftKings’ newer products and was a major driver of the selloff. A Look At DraftKings (DKNG) Valuation As Regulation Tailwinds Meet Legal Scrutiny
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal exposure — including a high?profile NCAA?related lawsuit and a product liability angle — is elevating settlement and compliance risk, contributing to the stock’s sharp YTD decline. DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Plunges 10% Amid Senate Bill and NCAA Legal Battle
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation/investigation: Scott+Scott has opened an inquiry into DraftKings’ directors/officers for potential fiduciary breaches, increasing governance risk and potential distraction/costs. DRAFTKINGS INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates DraftKings Inc.’s Directors and Officers
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and momentum are weak: the stock is well below key moving averages, has extended a multi?week slide, and is nearer its 52?week low than its high — increasing the chance of further downside on poor news. DraftKings Stock Is Trending Today: What Does The Chart Say?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings
DraftKings Price Performance
DKNG stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.
Insider Transactions at DraftKings
In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $163,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,560. The trade was a 16.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,689,391.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,005,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,495 shares of company stock worth $14,166,700. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.
Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.
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