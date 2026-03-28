Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Posts Earnings Results

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. Newsmax had a negative return on equity of 255.61% and a negative net margin of 55.99%.

Here are the key takeaways from Newsmax’s conference call:

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Revenue and balance sheet: Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 10.7% to $189.3M, broadcast revenue grew 17.3%, and the company exited the year with about $131M in cash and short-term investments and no debt , giving financial flexibility to invest in 2026.

Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 10.7% to $189.3M, broadcast revenue grew 17.3%, and the company exited the year with about $131M in cash and short-term investments and , giving financial flexibility to invest in 2026. Profitability pressures: Newsmax reported a FY2025 net loss of $99.5M (worse year-over-year) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5M, driven largely by a $78.6M legal settlement, stock-based compensation, and higher programming and public-company costs.

Newsmax reported a FY2025 net loss of $99.5M (worse year-over-year) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5M, driven largely by a $78.6M legal settlement, stock-based compensation, and higher programming and public-company costs. 2026 guidance and drivers: Management expects FY2026 revenue of $212M–$216M (~13% growth at midpoint), forecasting acceleration driven primarily by affiliate fee expansion and reduced one-time legal/public company expenses.

Management expects FY2026 revenue of $212M–$216M (~13% growth at midpoint), forecasting acceleration driven primarily by affiliate fee expansion and reduced one-time legal/public company expenses. Subscription and digital softness: Newsmax+ has ~260,000 paid subscribers but subscription growth is below management expectations and total digital revenue declined (~10.9% FY), which the company calls a near-term headwind it plans to address via content and product investments.

Newsmax+ has ~260,000 paid subscribers but subscription growth is below management expectations and total digital revenue declined (~10.9% FY), which the company calls a near-term headwind it plans to address via content and product investments. Audience and distribution expansion: The company emphasized rising reach—58M cable viewers, top-4 cable news ranking, a growing FAST channel (Newsmax2), launches on Hulu/YouTube TV, and distribution in 100+ countries, supporting ad, affiliate, and licensing growth.

Newsmax Stock Performance

Shares of NMAX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. Newsmax has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newsmax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the fourth quarter worth about $176,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newsmax by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 527,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newsmax by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 440,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newsmax by 1,033.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newsmax by 4,495.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 412,173 shares during the last quarter.

Newsmax Company Profile

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Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) is a diversified media company that produces and distributes conservative-oriented news, opinion and informational content. The company operates across multiple platforms, including a cable news channel, a digital streaming service, a website, a print magazine and various mobile applications. Newsmax focuses on delivering political coverage, financial analysis and cultural commentary to its audience.

Originally launched as a news website in 1998, Newsmax expanded into print with the debut of Newsmax magazine in 2003 and later launched its flagship cable network, Newsmax TV, in 2014.

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