Waycross Partners LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $11,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $325.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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